Josh Alexander Still Wants To Wrestle In Japan, Hopes To Compete in G1 Climax

Josh Alexander has not yet reached his goal of competing in Japan, but he’s hoping he can be part of the NJPW G1 Climax this year or next. Alexander is set to compete at NJPW Battle in the Valley and told Sporting News that wrestling in Japan is the one thing left on his bucket list.

“I don’t think I have made it a secret that the one thing that has alluded me in pro wrestling is to wrestle in Japan,” Alexander said. “It’s the one thing on my bucket list – the biggest goal I set for myself 10 years ago was that I just needed to get to Japan and it has alluded me left and right. For whatever reason, it has not happened yet but four years ago I never had a contract for a major company in pro wrestling and look what happened.”

He continued, “I’ve never been someone to say it’s never gonna happen – I’m just that person that when it needs to happen, it will be at the very perfect time, just like me signing that contract with Impact Wrestling. Maybe this year’s G1, maybe next year – but I would embrace anything to be able to get over to Japan and get in front of that fanbase to show what I can do.”

Alexander teams with Máscara Dorada, Adrian Quest & Rocky Romero to take on KUSHIDA, Volador Jr., Kevin Knight and The DKC at Battle in the Valley on Saturday.