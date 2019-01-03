Josh Mathews Says Impact Will Help Pursuit Channel Grow, Talks AEW Announcement

– Josh Mathews spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview about Impact Wrestling’s move to the Pursuit Channel and more. Highlights are below:

On Impact’s move to Pursuit: “When you look at the state of different properties on television, to have a network or channel that the parent company owns a part of is mutually beneficial to everybody to be together. We’re on the same wavelength and can grow together and build together.”

On Pursuit’s lower audience footprint: “Obviously, Pursuit has a smaller reach. But I think as wrestling fans will find the channel, it will grow.”

On the announcement of All Elite Wrestling: “It’s exciting for everybody. In the business it’s been just WWE for a while and then Impact comes along and that’s just more places for the boys to work… If we ever get to a place where everyone’s working together, that would be even better. But right now everyone is building their thing and seeing what their thing is. While I support AEW and what those guys are doing, I don’t think we really know what it is just yet. We know they’re going to have a show and I think things will get more interesting when they have their rally in Jacksonville early next week.”