Judge Denies Doctor’s Motion To Dismiss Petition In Janel Grant’s Vince McMahon Lawsuit

The judge in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon had denied a motion by Dr. Carlon Colker to dismiss a petition by Grant. POST Wrestling reports that the judge in the case denied the motion by Colker to dismiss Grant’s petition for evidence from Colker as well as his clinic.

Grant alleged that she was sent to the Peak Wellness, Inc. clinic at Vince McMahon’s direction starting in November of 2019 and received treatments that were not disclosed to her. Those treatments allegedly included pills and I.V. infusions. She has been seeking documents, potential communications with McMahon, and potential testimony from Colker. Colker asked the court in November to dismiss the request for evidence, arguing that Grant isn’t using the petition to file a lawsuit in state court and was instead seeking information meant to support her federal lawsuit against WWE, McMahon, and Laurinaitis.

The denial to dismiss doesn’t determine any potential fault by Colker or Peak Wellness; it instead allows Grant to compel discovery.