Judge Denies One Request, Grants Another In Janel Grant Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

Wrestlenomics reports that a judge has made two significant rulings in Janel Grant’s legal battle against WWE and Vince McMahon. First, Judge David Bothwell denied Grant’s team’s request to depose Dr. Carlon Colker. The judge reasoned that Colker’s testimony could be taken at a later time, as there were no urgent circumstances that would prevent Janel Grant from serving as a witness.

However, the judge did approve Grant’s request to obtain medical and communication records related to her treatment with Colker. Thurston also mentioned that Colker is expected to object to the release of certain records, with defense attorney Frank Silvestri stating that he would challenge the disclosure of some documents.

Grant is suing Vince McMahon and WWE over claims of sex trafficking, rape and more.