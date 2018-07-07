Juice Robinson On The Origin Of His Broken Hand Promo

Last month during a post-match interview at Kizuno Road 2018 in Korakuen Hall, Juice Robinson cut a promo on his NJPW G1 Special opponent, the IGWP US Heavyweight champion Jay White. He cut the promo with a broken hand, which earned him quite a bit of praise online. Even Kevin Owens praised him as the best promo in wrestling.

Another excellent post match interview by Juice Robinson who is not a doctor and does not have Twitter. pic.twitter.com/7z6bz3nMb7 — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 18, 2018

In an interview with Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Inc), Robinson spoke about the origin of that promo.

He said: “I don’t know, when your hand’s broke and you’re fired up — I was fired up and many people may not know where you do the comments in Korakuen [Hall], you leave the ring you walk down one flight of stairs and there you are. So you don’t have much time to say, ‘I’m gonna say this, this, this, and this.’ Just gotta kinda go ‘alight you’re on fire here we go.’ You know I was thinking about 206, I was thinking about how many bones you had — how many bones? That was about it and I was like, ‘roar!’ I could tell when I was going, ‘oh that’s good, that’s a good one.’ Cause you get that feeling when you cut a good promo and that was the first time I got to do it where I had a nice one when it mattered when it set up an angle. So it was cool that I got to do more or that.”