Julia Hart On Her Evolution As a Wrestler, Being Ahead Of Her Goal Schedule

Julia Hart recently reflected on her evolution as a professional wrestler and how she’s been ahead of her schedule to win a title in AEW. Hart weighed in on the matter on Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to per Wrestling Inc):

On her evolution thus far: “I just feel like I need to keep learning, but I always want to stay true to myself, but grow. I don’t like to think about it too much because then I get overwhelmed. I just take it day by day, and I think that’s why I’ve gotten so far already … “I also still try not to have any expectations either because then you just get disappointed.”

On being ahead of the schedule she set for her five-year goal to win an AEW title: “I was just always giving myself time so I wasn’t overwhelming myself, and I also have a lot of time. There’s also a bunch of other amazing women in the locker room that deserve titles as well, so I didn’t want to think, ‘Oh, I deserve it more than anybody else,’ I think we all deserve a title. I think my character was ready, but I don’t think I was ready.”