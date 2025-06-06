Julia Reilly, Former Claire Lynch in TNA, Passed Away Two Months Ago

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Julia Reilly, best known as Claire Lynch in one of TNA’s most infamous angles, passed away two months ago in Orlando. Her body was discovered in her home after she did not show up for a scheduled event. It’s believed she died of natural causes.

Reilly worked as an actress and was playing Olive Oyl at Universal when she was hired by TNA to play Lynch. Lynch was a character that Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian used against AJ Styles, claiming he had an affair with her and she was pregnant with his child. She played the role until fans discovered who she was and she began to get harassed. This included messages on her personal website, Youtube and LinkedIn accounts that were increasingly hostile. So she quit and the storyline ended the following week, with a statement from Lynch’s lawyer that Styles was not the father and Lynch was never pregnant. She believed that it would hurt her career if she kept doing it. She never listed the role in her resume after that point.

In recent years, Reilly worked as a presenter and MC for events in Central Florida, like trade shows.

411 would like to give our condolences to Reilly’s family, friends and fans.