Jungle Boy On Why He Didn’t Like How Jurassic Express Won AEW World Tag Team Titles

Jungle Boy wasn’t a huge fan of how Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and recently explained why. The AEW star spoke with Steven’s Wrestling Journey and discussed his favorite matches, which includes his Tag Team Championship with Luchasaurus on the January 5th episode of Dynamite though he didn’t like how it came about.

“Winning the tag team belts was really cool,” he said (per Fightful). “I kind of didn’t like the way it happened, exactly, there was some stuff that went wrong at the end. Fenix got hurt, which is never nice, and there were some hijinx going on that I didn’t fully love. Still, to win the tag team belts in the best wrestling company in the world with my best friend was a really special experience.”

He went on to say, “The last tag match we had, we ended up losing it and Christian ended up smashing my head with a chair right after, which wasn’t great, but the match before it, the ladder match with the Young Bucks, they are probably my favorite tag team to watch, they are amazing. We felt it was one of the best matches we ever had. It was really cool, after everything we had been through, to go out there with people we had watched and idolized, who were like mentors to us, to go out there and have this amazing match. What happened after has taken over, but we’ll always have that match. We came from, not even being a team, to being one of the top teams in the company. It’s been a cool ride.”