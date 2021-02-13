Kacy Catanzaro Addresses Controversy Over Footage of Her at Social Gathering Without a Mask

– NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro posted a video on her Twitter account yesterday, responding to controversy on social media on the footage of her hanging out with friends at a restaurant recently while not wearing a mask or personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can view Catanzaro’s video and read her comments below.

According to the NXT talent, she does follow COVID-19 protocol, and she and her friends were sitting down, they were allowed to take their masks off while they eat or drink.

“What’s up Twitter? I just wanted to get on here and be able to talk to everyone for a minute. I know that people are concerned that I was at a restaurant over the weekend. I want everyone to know that I hear you, and I appreciate the concern. Here where I live in Florida, restaurants are open to a certain capacity. We wear a mask when we go in, when we leave, really anytime that we aren’t sitting down at our table, we have to have a mask, but when we are sitting down to eat or drink, we are allowed to take our masks off, and I know that that’s the part that people saw that people were upset with. I’m sorry for anybody that is upset. I understand your concern, and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me, and myself, and I follow all of the protocol. Luckily for me, with work we get tested at least once a week if not twice sometimes, and I carry my hand sanitizer and my clear hair with me everywhere that we have to, I wear my mask. I’m sorry that this moment made people think otherwise, but I just want you all to know that I hear you, I appreciate the concern, I’m looking out for the safety of others around me as well as trying to take care of myself the best I can, and I wish the best for everybody else.”

Kacy Catanzaro also received criticism for attending parties and social gatherings with others last month. In January, she shared footage and photos on social media for a birthday party that included her boyfriend WWE Superstars Ricochet, Damien Priest, and NXT talents Kayden Carter, Stacey Ervin Jr and Daniel Vidot, among others (h/t Heel By Nature.com).

Additionally, she and a number of other wrestlers also attended a New Year’s party earlier this year along with Ricochet, Rich Swann, Su Yung, Stacey Ervin Jr., Serena Deeb, and more.

#WWERAW Ladies and Gentlemen. Boys and Girls . I give you Ricochet , Kacy Catanzaro and countless others ignoring COVID rules 🙁🙁🙁 I get it’s Kacy’s birthday, but we’re in a pandemic . Just celebrate at home 🙁🙁🙁#WWENXT #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mMTrQYsQ0e — “Jamie “The Controversial One” Holmes (@JamiePrestigio1) January 15, 2021

A few familiar faces got together during NYE. pic.twitter.com/J5E5jhQ3TU — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) January 2, 2021