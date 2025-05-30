Kacy Catanzaro Reflects On WWE Release, Possibilities Going Forward

Kacy Catanzaro was released from WWE earlier this month, and the former Katana Chance opened up about her exit and what could be next. Catanzaro was among those released from the company on May 2nd and she spoke with the Lightweights podcast about her departure and more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her WWE release: “It’s so funny because this is the first time in my adult life that I have really, well, it’s only been two weeks, but that I’m going to sit and think, ‘What do I want to do?’ I did gymnastics my whole life. I had a scholarship for gymnastics. Back then with NCAA, we couldn’t make money or get sponsorships. We had our scholarship and I was grateful for that scholarship, I’m not going to mess it up. All I did for those four years was gymnastics in college. The second I graduated, I moved to Texas, and for the next five seasons I was on American Ninja Warrior, and every year you re-sign a contract with them, similar to any other non-compete, you’re on their show, they have your likeness, for five years, all the way up until I switched to WWE.

“Immediately from there, to having eight years in WWE, which I’m so grateful for, but they are similar, where my whole mind was wrestling. It has been so long that I’ve had to think, ‘What do I actually want to do?’ It’s a hard question. For me, I’ve done so many different things up until now. Growing up, I loved watching wrestling and American Ninja Warrior. Now that I’ve done both of those, am I done with that? Do I want to do more with either? Do I want to do something different? It’s really a hard question. I know what I’ve been passionate about, but now that the world is open, I’m not sure what that looks like. It’s exciting, but scary.”

On potentially returning to American Ninja Warrior or competing on the indies: “Those are both very good questions. My answer to both of them is, it’s possible. Definitely possible. It’s definitely on my mind that I’m looking for. I just need to decide what my first step is going to be. I know that I have more potential in both of those avenues. I know that when it comes to American Ninja Warrior, when I did leave, it was for a good reason, but I know that there are more things I wanted to do or was capable of. When it comes to wrestling, I’m very grateful for my time there, and I also feel the same way where I know there are things that I’m capable of and there is potential I wasn’t able to show. That’s hard to walk away from. In both of those avenues, I feel that way where I know this can be explored further and I know that I have the potential to do a lot more. I just need to take the time to choose what that is going to be. I don’t know yet and that’s kinda great.”