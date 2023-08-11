Kamille Names Future Opponents She Would Like To Face

In a recent interview with PWMania.com, Kamille fielded a few inquiries about talent she would like to face in the ring in the future. The NWA Women’s World Champion named several wrestlers as desired opponents and shared her hopes for her upcoming bout against a gauntlet winner at NWA 75. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On who she would likel to go up against in the future: “Steph De Lander, and Jordynne Grace I never got in the ring with and it would be super cool. They’re two girls I would love to defend my title against.”

On her hopes for an opponent at NWA 75: “It’s going to be whoever wins the gauntlet. They did announce that Allysin Kay is going to be in the gauntlet. It’s been quite a while since she’s been here, and she was once the champ herself, so that would be a super interesting match. I’m not sure who’s even in the gauntlet, but I have faced every type of wrestler, so I’m ready for anything.”