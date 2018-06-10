Quantcast

 

Kane Says His Character Was Originally Meant For Only One Match

June 10, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kane

In an interview with the Dinner with the King podcast (via SportsKeeda), Kane revealed that his character was originally only meant for one match with The Undertaker, but Vince McMahon loved the brother vs. brother story so much he kept him around.

He said: “Vince liked the storyline so much that he didn’t just want to do one match, he thought that he could make it a really good story out of it.

