Kane Says Ric Flair Is The Greatest of All Time, Praises Steve Austin

In an interview with The Doug Collins Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Kane said that Ric Flair is his choice for the greatest wrestler of all time, but also spent some time praising Steve Austin. Here are highlights:

On Stone Cold Steve Austin: “I was there when Austin took off. That was kind of an accident, I don’t think that anyone ever expected that he would achieve what he did. You look at Rock and you could tell early on that Vince thought that Dwayne had whatever it took to go all the way, right? When you think professional wrestler and you watch Steve, he’s an old-school professional wrestler, right? That’s not necessarily a recipe for success with the way that Vince was taking things. But Steve was able to take it and he was the right person at the right time and had the right character at the right time, and was able to tap into that, ‘everybody hates their boss and wants to give their boss a Stone Cold Stunner,’ and he did it. Of course, a lot of that is down to Vince too. He played the antagonist and did really well. But, nevertheless, that whole thing, I don’t think anybody would have ever predicted in 1996 or whatever that within a couple of years Stone Cold Steve Austin would be right where Hulk Hogan was, or is, as one of the true icons of the sport. We all knew that Dwayne was going to do tremendous things, just because he’s naturally talented and so gifted.”

On the greatest wrestler of all time: “I know Ric Flair. To me, Ric Flair is the greatest professional wrestler ever. When I think of a professional wrestler, I think of Ric Flair. I know the guy, which is pretty awesome.”