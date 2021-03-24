Kane Talks About His Hall of Fame Induction, Refuses To Comment On Who Will Induct Him

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kane spoke about today’s news that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021, although he wouldn’t reveal who will induct him. Here are highlights:

On his reaction to the news: “This is the greatest honor of my entire pro wrestling career. There have been so many people that helped me get here, and I can’t wait to say thanks to each of them. It’s a tremendous honor, one that I’m still trying to process. If you told me we’d be having this Hall of Fame discussion when I was Isaac Yankem, I never would have believed you. There were tough times, and, early on in this journey, I was never a sure thing. But my stubbornness served me well. I’m extremely thankful for that, and I am so grateful for this career. I grew up on a farm in Missouri, and wrestling gave me an extraordinary life.”

On what kept him around so long: “The secret to longevity in WWE is being able to reinvent yourself. I took so much pride in this profession, doing different things. Team Hell No with Daniel Bryan added an entirely new dimension to the Kane character. Who ever would have thought Kane could be comedic relief? A lot of that credit also goes to Bryan, who was an amazing partner. And I always took a lot of pride in showing my range as a performer.”

On who will induct him: “I’m not going to speculate on anything. This is all so new. I’m just so grateful for this honor.”