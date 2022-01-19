Karrion Kross on Growing His Hair Out for His Upcoming Film Role, His Violent Past

– Speaking to the Wrassle Rap podcast, former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross (aka Killer Kross) discussed his new look growing his hair out, his upcoming film role, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Karrion Kross on why he started growing out his hair: “I’m doing a movie this year. And for the character, for the role, they asked me, ‘Can you grow your hair out?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely’. ‘Okay. Cool. We need you to grow it as long as possible and we’ll assess from there.’ So I was like, perfect, I’ve been f-cking dying to, you know, have an opportunity or a reason to grow my hair out. I’ve wanted to, but I, as I’ve said before I’ve been very committed to the presentation of that character. I’ve been buzzing and shaving it forever. Yeah, I guess a lot of you didn’t know that I could grow hair. To me it’s really funny because everyone’s talking about this. To me, it’s funny, I don’t know.”

On his upcoming film role: “I think what’s safe to say is, I’m playing a very lonely, underground fighter who’s got a very dark and sad history and he’s living in a very, very bad town in a very bad area with a lot of bad things going on. I don’t think I can say too much more than that because I don’t know what my lane is with that. But I’m very excited to do it. I’m really, really, really pumped and it’s going to be violent.”

On how he used to be an underground, bare-knuckle boxer: “I really didn’t like who I was becoming, being in a violent setting all of the time if I’m being real. I was in violent settings all the time, I was in violent settings in the morning, I would go home and shower and eat. Then I would go back in the afternoon because I was hooked. I would go home, shower, and eat, go see someone you’re dating or whatever, then you’re bouncing at night or you’re body guarding. Eventually, I became director of security operations, I was constantly in violent environments seven days a week. That changes you. The environments you spend time in and the company you keep, it changes you. It began to kind of like, creep in. It was hard for me to switch that off. I felt a way I didn’t want to feel anymore.”