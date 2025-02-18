Karrion Kross Says He Produced His First Short Film

Karrion Kross, who previously explored acting with a role in an action film, is now delving into filmmaking as the producer of a short film. He provided an update on this project during an appearance on Geeking Out with Matt Serra (per Fightful). Here are the highlights:

On producing a movie: “I just produced my first short film in Los Angeles. That’ll be coming out this year. I was planning on having it out last year, but I’m learning, because it’s my first time, how long post-production takes. You have to color-treat things, you have to sound-mix it, the editing process can take a long time. So once the film’s ready, I’m gonna send it into the independent film festival awards and see how it does. I produced it, I took a supporting role in it. My buddy who wrote the script initially was talking to me about maybe potentially doing the lead, but without blowing the whole plot, the lead character is homeless. So bring 6’3 and 250 pounds, it’d look weird. I also didn’t want it to come off like a vanity project either. Because a lot of guys that are trying to push their way into Hollywood that don’t really have any acting chops, they’ll do that. They’ll produce their own stuff and make themselves the lead. It’s repulsive to the real acting community.”

On getting it cleared with WWE: “I submitted the script to the company. I talked to Paul [Levesque] and Nick [Khan] about it, and they gave me no hassle whatsoever. They gave me a green light, they said, ‘Go do it.’ That just wanted to make sure there was nothing inflammatory and strange in the script, and there wasn’t, nothing that would be controversial or blow up in their face or something like that.”