Karrion Kross & Scarlett On Emotions Of Their WWE Return, Kross Considering UFC Fight After Release

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Karrion Kross and Scarlett discussed what opportunities they had after their WWE release, the emotions of their WWE return on SmackDown, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Karrion Kross on what opportunities they had after their WWE release and considering a UFC fight: “Here’s some breaking news. Daniel Gracie, who is one of our head instructors for Brazilian jiu-jitsu, he was encouraging me to relocate to Philadelphia and fight in UFC. On top of that, while that was going on, I was speaking to David Feldman from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and I was on the verge of taking a three-fight deal. On top of that, we were getting involved in television projects and movies and stuff like that. It’s kind of funny how it all worked out. It kept getting pushed back for delays and had it not, and we signed on, there is a really good chance we may have not been able to come back when we got the call.”

Scarlett: “We had a lot of opportunities for signing for different companies and nothing ever felt right. We had one opportunity that would have, you would have made some quick cash, but I don’t think it would have been good for you long-term. It’s good that we waited.”

Scarlett on the emotions of their WWE return on SmackDown: “The thing I was nervous about, I was nervous that I wasn’t going to feel those same butterflies anymore because I had become almost too peaceful and content not being there. Just going through day by day, I’m like, ‘I love wrestling, I don’t need it to make me happy.’ At one point, my identity was completely associated with my career. That was everything about it. So, I was most worried coming out, ‘Am I going to feel that, oh my god, everything is back and rushing in.’ It was just as special as the very first time I ever had my first match. It was perfect, it was amazing.”

Kross: “It’s really hard to find the words. To want something so bad and then to have to accept that’s not the reality anymore, and then to get a call one day out of the blue and be offered everything you were striving for- it’s pretty incredible. I remember my first match back on the indies after I was released. I was worried what was going to happen going into a small room after working giant arenas in WWE, whether that was going to voluntarily turn on when I heard music and it did. Even with a small group of people in a small venue at like a casino in Vegas, it turned on and I was like, ‘Okay, I still love this.’ It didn’t have to do with the bells and whistles and smoke and mirrors and all the people. I still love to do this. I still love to entertain anybody, whether it’s a few people or a few thousand. You magnify that feeling being in the arena, it was awesome. It was just awesome. Just to see everybody again too, it was a really good feeling.”

