Karrion Kross On Wrestling For Television, Keeping The Production Truck in Mind

In an interview with DeFalco Files (via Fightful), Karrion Kross spoke about learning to wrestle for television and how a lot of independent wrestlers have no idea how to do that. He said that he’s learned since to keep the production truck in mind when he performs for WWE TV.

He said: “They (independent talent) have no idea how to work TV or cameras. That’s a whole other world that never even occurs to people. You can go out there and learn how to wrestle, but learning how to work television so you know where your cameras are and you have an idea of where the truck is gonna be on the cuts. For me personally, when I’m out there in the ring in WWE, my mind is also in the truck.

I know that sounds crazy, but I know in my mind how long a camera shot’s going to be held before they transition. So I know if I want them to catch something, I’m working towards those cameras. Some people have a different philosophy of like, well, they’ll just shoot me. I’ll go wherever I want. I don’t personally work that way. I’m working towards the cameras I know that are going to pick me up, and I know when they’re switching and changing. So that was what I wanted to learn before I even went to WWE. I remember Joe (DeFalco) actually told me this. I don’t know if you remember this, but I asked him frequently. I would check in with him every three to six months approximately. I would just ask him what he wants me to work on next because it’s a school and it’s a show.,I really didn’t feel like I had any sort of, um, like any sort of business really asking for more. I saw how that went when other guys did that it was it was disastrous like it was just like false sense of entitlement and so I knew that other people had to critique my work and I had to be open to that. I couldn’t be sensitive about it. He would always tell me what to work on. One of the things he said to me was like, before you go to WWE, you need to feel like if they ask you to do literally anything, you should be able to confidently do it. So if they on the spot tell you to cut a 60 second promo on Cabbage, you need to be able to do that. Or if they ask you, not likely, but if they ask you to work an Iron Man match, are you going to be able to do that? Are you going to be able to just get in the ring on the fly and be able to do that? Or a 60 second or a 30, are you going to be able to put your ego aside and get squashed? If you’re not going to be able to do that, I wouldn’t suggest going and getting a job like all these things are scenarios. But you should be you should have all of this in practice and you should be able to confidently be able to step into those positions. That was kind of how I just approached my training. It was around things like that.“