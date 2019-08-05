Various News: Kazuchika Okada and SANADA React To Their Match, Fire Pro Wrestling World Teaming With Women’s Promotion, Josh Barnett Announces Bloodsport Addition

– NJPW has posted a new video in which Kazuchika Okada and SANADA from night thirteen of the G1 Climax 29 tournament. SANADA got the win in the match, handing Okada his first loss of the tournament.

– Developer Spike Chunsoft revealed that Fire Pro Wrestling World is teaming a female wrestling promotion.

– Josh Barnett announced that Matt Makowski has been added to Bloodsport II on September 14 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.