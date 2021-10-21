Kazuchika Okada Wins G1 Climax Final After Kota Ibushi Suffers Injury

– Kazuchika Okada captured his third G1 Climax title at today’s NJPW event, beating Kota Ibushi in the Final match. However, Ibushi had a hard landing after performing a Phoenix Splash off the top rope, which Okada avoided. NJPW stated that Ibushi landed hard on on his right arm, and the referee called for a stoppage when Ibushi appeared to be motionless.

NJPW stated the following on Ibushi’s condition: “Further updates on Ibushi’s condition will follow as more information becomes available.”

After the match was over, Kazuchika Okada said he didn’t want a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight champion. Instead, Okada stated that he wanted control over the fourth generation IWGP Heavyweight Championship after beating its last holder, Ibushi. The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is currently held by Shingo Takagi.

Okada was also confronted by Tama Tonga in the post-match press conference, due to Tama Tonga beating Okada earlier in the tournament run. Tama Tonga challenged Okada to a shot at his title shot briefcase.

You can read 411’s full recap and review of today’s G1 Climax Final HERE. The full event is available at New Japan World.