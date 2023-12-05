– During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, WWE NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan discussed some of her inspirations for her in-ring career, citing Rob Van Dam and Bryan Danielson. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kelani Jordan on studying the in-ring work of Rob Van Dam: “Oh yes, absolutely. Starting with in-ring wise, I would say RVD is someone whose style I absolutely love. I love how authentic he is, how unapologetically himself he is, and that’s something that I want to strive to be. I want people to be able to relate to me. Also, Bianca Belair is someone because she’s so elegant, but she also so powerful and she has this sass to her where she doesn’t let anyone walk over her.”

Jordan on how she studies Bryan Danielson’s promos: “Promo wise, I love hearing Daniel Bryan cut his promos, he’s very energetic and it’s cool to see his evolution of how he started promos to where he was doing promos.”