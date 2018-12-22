Quantcast

 

Ken Doane Discusses How WWE Booked Him to Win the Intercontinental Title Before Plans Changed

December 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Pancakes and Powerslams podcast recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Ken Doane. Below are some highlights (Transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Doane on the original plan to give him the Intercontinental title: “It was New Year’s Revolution. I worked [Ric] Flair, so I ended up going over on him. And then, that same night, Hunter tore his quad again. And then the next night, I was supposed to work [Jeff] Hardy and go over for the Intercontinental Title, but I think I ended up working Hardy and then I didn’t go over.”

Doane on what ended up happening with his character: “We did something with Flair, but then I had to eventually split off because Flair had to go with Shawn [Michaels] to keep the DX gimmick for the time being. And then I end up moving to SmackDown at that point. Or maybe I was on Heat for a while? I don’t know. I was probably on heat for a while because I remember working a lot of those.”

