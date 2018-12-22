Ken Doane Discusses How WWE Booked Him to Win the Intercontinental Title Before Plans Changed

– The Pancakes and Powerslams podcast recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Ken Doane. Below are some highlights (Transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Doane on the original plan to give him the Intercontinental title: “It was New Year’s Revolution. I worked [Ric] Flair, so I ended up going over on him. And then, that same night, Hunter tore his quad again. And then the next night, I was supposed to work [Jeff] Hardy and go over for the Intercontinental Title, but I think I ended up working Hardy and then I didn’t go over.”

Doane on what ended up happening with his character: “We did something with Flair, but then I had to eventually split off because Flair had to go with Shawn [Michaels] to keep the DX gimmick for the time being. And then I end up moving to SmackDown at that point. Or maybe I was on Heat for a while? I don’t know. I was probably on heat for a while because I remember working a lot of those.”