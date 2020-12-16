Kenny Omega Attacks Rich Swann, Six-Man Tag Match Set For Hard to Kill

Kenny Omega made his presence known more aggressively on Impact Wrestling this week, attacking Rich Swann and setting a six-man tag team match for Impact Hard to Kill. On tonight’s show, Omega served to rile up Karl Anderson as Anderson was set to face Chris Sabin on the show, pointing out all the reasons Anderson should be angry with the Motor City Machine Guns. That led to the main event match, which Anderson won with a roll-up.

After the match, Swann came down and traded words with Anderson. Things went to the back, where Anderson decked Swann and the Machine Guns came in to brawl. Doc Gallows joined in and Swann made the save, only to get taken out by Omega. Omega then mentioned the Bullet Club and said that the two trios would be meeting at Hard to Kill on January 16th.