Kenny Omega Has A Problem With The Blackpool Combat Club, Will Speak on Dynamite

April 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Kenny Omega Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega said that he had a problem with the Blackpool Combat Club and will talk about it on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “Since everyone is asking, I’ll spill the beans… I have a huge problem with certain people on our roster – And they happen to be members of the Blackpool Combat Club! I’ll speak more about it Wednesday on #AEWDynamite

