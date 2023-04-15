wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Has A Problem With The Blackpool Combat Club, Will Speak on Dynamite
April 15, 2023
In a post on Twitter, Kenny Omega said that he had a problem with the Blackpool Combat Club and will talk about it on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “Since everyone is asking, I’ll spill the beans… I have a huge problem with certain people on our roster – And they happen to be members of the Blackpool Combat Club! I’ll speak more about it Wednesday on #AEWDynamite”
Since everyone is asking, I’ll spill the beans… I have a huge problem with certain people on our roster – And they happen to be members of the Blackpool Combat Club!
I’ll speak more about it Wednesday on #AEWDynamite
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 15, 2023
