Kenny Omega Weighs In On NJPW’s Roster, Has Unfinished Business With The Elite

Kenny Omega shared his thoughts on the AEW and NJPW rosters, noting that he still needs to finish his business with The Elite. Omega will appear at NJPW Power Struggle on Monday and he spoke with NJPW for a new interview. You can see highlights below, [er Fightful:

On the Elite: “We’ve got a lot of unfinished business. I’ve got unfinished business with the Bucks, I’ve got unfinished business with Jack Perry. I’ve got unfinished business with Okada, clearly.”

On the NJPW roster: “Then I look at the studs you guys got over in New Japan. You guys got, I mean, Shingo Takagi’s always been a fantasy match of mine, dream match. But I’m here now to help cultivate the new talent. The guys that people tell me are the stars, the guys that people tell me, ‘You gotta watch out for him,’ those are the ones I want to test. So when you got mouthy little shits, guys like Greg Kidd? [Someone off-screen says Gabe Kidd.] Gabe Kidd, yes, he’s a funny guy. What I like about him is he’s super confident. He had that comment about AEW wrestlers being scared to talk to girls, shit, man. I can relate to that. We’re probably still scared to talk to girls. So he’s right. Sure, guys like that. I like that. I like that gusto, I like that attitude. I sort of miss having that killer instinct myself. So it’s like if guys like that are hungry, and if guys like that think that it’s their time to shine, it’s time put to those guys in the spotlight. Let them step up, let them take a shot. I want to see what you got. Maybe it’s not the time for a Kenny Omega/Gabe Kidd match, it’s probably too quick. I don’t think our fanbase really knows him, I don’t know if anyone cares about him. But that’s my job, to give these guys a hard introduction, like maybe you should be watching these guys.

“Those are the kinds of talents that I’m interested in because if it weren’t for me, maybe we wouldn’t know about a guy in AEW like Will Ospreay and look at his meteoric rise. He’s arguably the guy right now in our company. You look at Jay White. If it weren’t for Jay White deciding to take fate into his own hands and become the character that he is now, the person that he is now, we wouldn’t know him on a global level, and people are talking about him like he’s one of the best, and he is, absolutely is one of the best. So show me the young talent. What’s the other guy, Callum [Newman]? Super fast guy, right? This guy looks like he could win l the 100-meter dash at the Olympics. These kinds of athletes, this is the type of pro wrestling that I want to see. I want to be introduced to guys like this. So guys like Gabe, guys like Callum, and HENARE, he’s one of the strongest, toughest performers you guys have over in New Japan. Again, let’s give a big congratulations out to Zack Sabre Jr, the second foreigner ever to win a G1. Big things are happening over in this company, and if people don’t know about it, I want people to know about it. So I think that the Forbidden Door or whatever it is you like to call it, I think it’s just a great chance, not only for the guys that are making waves over here in Japan to get noticed in America, but also guys over in America to get noticed over here. We’ve got up-and-coming young talents that could probably do some big things over in New Japan, and I love that there’s the opportunity now for that talent exchange and for these guys to mix it up in the ring, to test each other. So if I can get that guy to provide that test, great, and if I can’t be, that’s great too because we’ve got a list of guys, hundreds of guys champing at the bit to get in the ring and try to better themselves, and see if the talent opposite from them in a ring can measure up.”