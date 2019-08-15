wrestling / News

Kenny Omega Set for OWE Tour in Asia Next Month

August 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– OWE’s Cima recently announced on Twitter that AEW star Kenny Omega will be working the upcoming OWE tour in Asia next month. He will be working the card on Saturday, September 14 in Taiwan and the one on Sunday, September 15 in Singapore. You can check out the announcement below.

