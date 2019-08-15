wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Set for OWE Tour in Asia Next Month
August 15, 2019
– OWE’s Cima recently announced on Twitter that AEW star Kenny Omega will be working the upcoming OWE tour in Asia next month. He will be working the card on Saturday, September 14 in Taiwan and the one on Sunday, September 15 in Singapore. You can check out the announcement below.
ケニーさん、OWEアジアツアー(台湾🇹🇼、シンガポール🇸🇬)参戦決定💪 Kenny Omega will join OWE South Asia tour! #AEW #OWE #STRONGHEARTS #Asia #NTW #SPW pic.twitter.com/XhcZlcyECP
— owecima (@supercima1115) August 10, 2019
