Kenny Omega Gets Rebuffed By KENTA, Issues Lights Out Tag Challenge For Next Week

Kenny Omega tried to get in good with KENTA but got a hard pass, and issued a Lights Out tag challenge for next week’s Dynamite. As you can see below, Omega found KENTA outside Daily’s Place after the show and tried to make nice, only to have the NJPW star tell him, “Shut the f*** up. I’m not your friend. I’m here to beat Jon Moxley.”

Omega then turned to the camera and issued a Lights Out, Falls Count Anywhere challenge for him and KENTA to face Moxley and Lance Archer. He noted, “Next week, I’ll smooth things over with my newly found friend KENTA, and if you got the guts Tony, make it a tag match. In fact, he’s not contracted by this company, so I can’t see how you could sanction this. Make this Lights Out, Falls Count Anywhere. Something in my wheelhouse.”

The match has not yet been confirmed, but it seems to be in place for next week.