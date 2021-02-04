wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Gets Rebuffed By KENTA, Issues Lights Out Tag Challenge For Next Week
Kenny Omega tried to get in good with KENTA but got a hard pass, and issued a Lights Out tag challenge for next week’s Dynamite. As you can see below, Omega found KENTA outside Daily’s Place after the show and tried to make nice, only to have the NJPW star tell him, “Shut the f*** up. I’m not your friend. I’m here to beat Jon Moxley.”
Omega then turned to the camera and issued a Lights Out, Falls Count Anywhere challenge for him and KENTA to face Moxley and Lance Archer. He noted, “Next week, I’ll smooth things over with my newly found friend KENTA, and if you got the guts Tony, make it a tag match. In fact, he’s not contracted by this company, so I can’t see how you could sanction this. Make this Lights Out, Falls Count Anywhere. Something in my wheelhouse.”
The match has not yet been confirmed, but it seems to be in place for next week.
#AEW Exclusive
We caught up with @KennyOmegamanX & @KENTAG2S moments after the shocking conclusion of #AEWDynamite, and Kenny issues a challenge. pic.twitter.com/EyvL9sMnao
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Shaul Guerrero Says Guerrero Family Has No Say In How WWE Uses Eddie Guerrero’s Name and Likeness
- Arn Anderson On The Undertaker’s ‘Soft’ Comments, Differences Between Territory Days & Current Era In Wrestling
- Godfather Recalls Nearly Quitting Over Goodfather Gimmick, Issues Working With Ahmed Johnson
- Backstage Details On Carlito’s Status With WWE, Who Pushed For Him, Rhea Ripley’s Brand