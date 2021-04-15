Kenny Omega Responds Murphy Naming Him As a Dream Match

Murphy has named Kenny Omega as his non-WWE dream match, and the AEW star took to Twitter to respond. Murphy answered a fan question about his dream match outside of WWE on his Instagram Stories and named the AEW World Champion.

The answer made its way to Twitter and Omega got tagged in a tweet featuring the screenshot, to which he replied:

“Murphy is the type of athlete I enjoy watching. Be cool to mix it up with him. Little known fact is that I almost played COD with him. I think Danny Limelight stole his spot. (Not surprising knowing what I know now about him).”