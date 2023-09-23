wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Returns On AEW Rampage, Helps Chris Jericho Against Callis Family
Kenny Omega made his return on AEW Rampage; Grand Slam to help Chris Jericho fight off Don Callis’ family. Omega made his first appearance on AEW TV since All Out, coming out to help Jericho after he went after Sammy Guevara but ended up in a two-on-one attack from Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita. Guevara tried to nail Jericho with a screwdriver, but Omega made the save.
After the segment, Omega spoke backstage and said it wasn’t about helping Jericho but instead dealing with Callis. Jericho came in and said that they had a common enemy and challenged Takeshita and Guevara to face him and Omega at AEW WrestleDream.
KENNY OMEGA IS BACK!!!
And he just saved Chris Jericho?!?
Watch #AEWRampage #AEWGrandSlam ON TNT!@IamJericho | @KennyOmegaManX pic.twitter.com/OtjHi2MdGl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2023
Former rivals Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho are now united to take out the Don Callis Family at #AEWWrestleDream on October 1st LIVE on PPV!
Kenny Omega, Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Don Callis Family
Will Don Callis accept the challenge?
Watch #AEWRampage #AEWGrandSlam ON TNT! pic.twitter.com/DD0ffYvFzH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 23, 2023
