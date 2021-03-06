wrestling / News
Kenny Omega Reveals Rules For Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch At AEW Revolution
We now know the rules for Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley’s Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch for the AEW World Title at AEW Revoltion. Omega posted to Twitter on Friday night to explain the rules for the match, as you can see below:
-3 sides of the ring ropes wrapped in barbed wire.
-contact with barbed wire triggers explosives on corresponding side.
-‘Triple Hell’ (3 zones on the floor wired to explosives)
-30 minute countdown timer until all explosives in and around the ring detonate.
Revolution takes place Sunday and airs live on FITE TV and PPV. 411 will have live coverage of the show.
