Kenny Omega On Will Ospreay Vacating IWGP World Heavyweight Title: ‘Perhaps It Was Always Meant To Be My Belt’

Kenny Omega was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, and among the topics he discussed was Will Opsreay vacating the IWGP World Heavyweight title and whether he had interest in pursuing the belt. Here’s what Omega had to say:

Kenny Omega on having discussions with Will Ospreay and Jay White about their importance to NJPW’s western expansion: “Before I left New Japan, I pulled aside Ospreay and Jay White,” Omega says. “I don’t even know if I should tell this story, but I will. I told both, ‘This company, at least the western expansion and the pride of the foreigners, it’s all in your hands. They’re going to look to you to carry this thing, so you’ve got to do it.’ I said it to Jay and Ospreay knowing it was a likely scenario, but also hoping to light a fire under both of them.”

On Ospreay vacating the NJPW title and whether he wants to pursue the belt: “For Ospreay, he’d really came into his own. He made a complete career shift, and he was going to be a fantastic champion. He made changes to his body, he made changes to his style, his look, his demeanor. He became the person that he needed to be the champion of that company. Unfortunately, becoming champion wasn’t enough for him. He tried to fill my shoes. Physically, even though he is one of the most gifted performers to ever step foot in the ring, there is only one Kenny Omega—and you can’t fill those shoes. Thus, now his belt is vacant, so perhaps it was always meant to be my belt and my belt alone. That’s not me making a firm statement as to whether I’ll make a venture out there, just that there is no one there that can fill my shoes or override my legacy. When Ospreay comes back, he’ll have to re-analyze who he is and who he’s meant to be, because he’s not meant to be me.”