KENTA Returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH On New Year’s Day

KENTA is making his return to Pro Wrestling NOAH to kick off 2022. NOAH announced at their NOAH the BEST 2021 show on Saturday that the former GHC Heavyweight Champion is set to appear at the company’s Budokan Hall show on January 1st, 2022.

There’s no word yet on who his opponent will be. KENTA rose to prominence through a long tenure in NOAH before signing with WWE in 2014. He signed with NJPW after he exited WWE and has been competing there since.