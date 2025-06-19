Kevin Gill Sued GCW Last Year Over Allegations Of Non-Payment

Kevin Gill reportedly filed a lawsuit against GCW in November of last year alleging he’s owed money over the promotion’s Patreon. Fightful reports that Gill filed the lawsuit in November 2024 in which he said that he and Brett Lauderdale agreed to launch a Patreon on GCW’s behalf, which went public in May of 2020, and that Gill would receive 20% of the revenue from the Patreon.

Gill alleges that he was underpaid in regard to the early parts of the Patreon and that payments stopped altogether in September of 2020. He claims that his contract was terminated without basis in October of 2022 of and that he was not properly compensated, and that his reputation and ability to find work was damaged. He said he believes he is owed well over $150,000.

According to Fightful, the lawsuit states: