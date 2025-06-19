wrestling / News
Kevin Gill Sued GCW Last Year Over Allegations Of Non-Payment
Kevin Gill reportedly filed a lawsuit against GCW in November of last year alleging he’s owed money over the promotion’s Patreon. Fightful reports that Gill filed the lawsuit in November 2024 in which he said that he and Brett Lauderdale agreed to launch a Patreon on GCW’s behalf, which went public in May of 2020, and that Gill would receive 20% of the revenue from the Patreon.
Gill alleges that he was underpaid in regard to the early parts of the Patreon and that payments stopped altogether in September of 2020. He claims that his contract was terminated without basis in October of 2022 of and that he was not properly compensated, and that his reputation and ability to find work was damaged. He said he believes he is owed well over $150,000.
According to Fightful, the lawsuit states:
35. Despite Mr. Hoffman avoiding Mr. Gill, Mr. Gill continued to work without compensation until on or about October 13, 2022, when he went to log into the Patreon’s account and found that his access was revoked.
36. Shortly thereafter and without any warning or explanation, GCW terminated Mr. Gill effective immediately.
37. At all times material hereto, Mr. Gill was ready, willing, and able to continue to perform his obligations for the Patreon and in furtherance of the Agreement but has been blocked from doing the same by GCW and Mr. Hoffman.
38. Importantly, at no time before GCW terminated Mr. Gill did Mr. Hoffman express any dissatisfaction with Mr. Gill’s work and/or performance.
39. While Mr. Gill was shocked and saddened by the sudden termination, he left quietly and simply requested that GCW pay him for his share of the income due from the Patreon.
40. Mr. Hoffman agreed to pay Mr. Gill a small partial payment for the remainder of 2020, while the remaining balance was determined, and on or about November 10, 2022, paid Mr. Gill Three Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy-Five Dollars and Sixty-Three Cents ($3,975.63).
41. After this payment, Mr. Hoffman contacted Mr. Gill and offered an offensively low sum in order to resolve the remaining amounts Mr. Gill was due from the Patreon.
42. As this amount was less than a third of what was owed, Mr. Gill rejected the settlement and demanded an amount closer to the amount he believed he was owed for his hard work and efforts throughout 2021 and 2022.
Gill claims that his contract was terminated without basis, that the GCW Patreon benefited from his work without him being properly compensated, and that his reputation and ability to find work was hurt. Gill believes he is owed “well in excess” of $150,000.