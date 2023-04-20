Kevin Kelly Recalls His Pairing With The Rock, How They Planned Their Interviews

In an interview with the Insiders Edge podcast (via Fightful), Kevin Kelly spoke about working with the Rock in WWE when the two would be paired up for backstage interviews.

He said: “Sometimes we would walk through what was going to be the bit, ‘and then I’ll cut you off here.’ I didn’t necessarily know what the cutoff would be. He would say, ‘If I ask you a question, answer it this way.’ Pretty much, that was about it. I would say, ‘I’m going to ask a question.’ I had a motivation. I wanted to ask a pertinent question and I wanted The Rock to finally say, ‘Kevin, The Rock has been giving you a hard time all these months. The Rock wants to let you know you’re doing a hell of a job, that’s a great question,’ then he gives the answer. That’s what I worked for every time. I’ve got this question nailed down, I’m proper, I’m prepared, I’m on time. I’m waiting anxiously outside The Rock’s locker room and when we come back, we’ll hear from The Great One himself. I get to ask a question, and when he would put up the hand and stop me, it was a soul crusher. The zing, I would be unaware of it because I was so crestfallen that I didn’t get to ask my question. I’m Elmer Fudd stepping on the rake every week and smashing into my face. That was my job. I was the foil for him.“