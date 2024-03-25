Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast. During it, Nash looked back on WCW’s Road Wild event in 1998 saw Diamond Dallas Page team up with TV host Jay Leno against Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff with the babyfaces going over. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On the infamous spot in the match: “You want to talk about what killed WCW? Jay Leno, I think he had [Hulk Hogan] in an armbar. You’re going to tell me Jay Leno’s going to get you in an armbar?”

On why he thought it was a “s***show:”“We had a battle royal [in Sturgis],” Nash recalled. “And I stood over the f*****g top rope and just f*****g stepped down … They were throwing s**t. I was like, ‘F**k this.'”