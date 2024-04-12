Kevin Owens On His Goals Left In WWE, How His Mindset Has Changed

Kevin Owens has accomplished a lot in WWE, but he says he has at least a few goals left. Owens spoke with Busted Open Radio and talked about which matches are still on his WWE bucket list and more. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On his goals left in WWE: “I’ve never had a singles match against Rey Mysterio. If I have another WrestleMania in me, I’d love to wrestle Finn Balor there. But as far as just goals, I think I’ve had it so good; I really can’t ask for more.”

On his WrestleMania history with Sami Zayn: “Sami and I had our first WrestleMania together in a ladder match as opponents. Two years later, we were teaming against Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. Then we got a singles match a few years later, and I was like ‘It’s not gonna get any better than that.’ And then it did last year.”

On how his mindset has changed over the years: “I used to be so obsessed with just wanting to do more. And a lot of that made it so that I wouldn’t enjoy it. Teaming with Jericho for all those months and the story we had was so incredible, but in that moment, I didn’t enjoy it like I should have.”