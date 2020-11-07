wrestling / News
Kevin Owens Makes Fun of President Donald Trump’s Tweet on Winning the Election ‘By a Lot’
November 7, 2020 | Posted by
– The Associated Press has declared that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has won the election to become the 46th President of the United States, beating WWE Hall of Famer, President Donald Trump. Earlier today, President Trump tweeted out, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” WWE Superstar Kevin Owens later responded to Trump’s tweet, which you can see below.
Owens made fun of Trump’s comments, responding, “And I beat @Goldberg at Fastlane in 2017 to keep my Universal Title.”
And I beat @Goldberg at Fastlane in 2017 to keep my Universal Title. https://t.co/1Ebp5FLBrx
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 7, 2020
