Kevin Owens to Miss Between 4 & 8 Months Following Surgery

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the extent of Kevin Owens’ knee injury is unknown at this time. He’s currently scheduled for minor surgery, but they will not know the full extent of the damage until they go in and operate. The fear is that he could be out for up to 8 months. At this time, his return could be anytime from February to June of 2019. WWE ran an injury angle on Monday’s Raw, turning Lashley heel and having him be the one that injured Owens in storyline.