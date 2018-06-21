wrestling / News
WWE News: Kevin Owens Praises Juice Robinson a The Best Promo in Wrestling, Drake Maverick Calls Out TJP, The Bella Twins Hit The Gym
June 21, 2018 | Posted by
– Kevin Owens recently called Juice Robinson the best promo in wrestling…
Juice Robinson, best promo in wrestling.
— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) June 20, 2018
Let's check in on good our friend Juice Robinson for another post show interview! pic.twitter.com/XlHkVE1EK7
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 4, 2018
– Following his latest actions on 205 Live, it seems as if Drake Maverick has had enough with TJP…
INEXCUSABLE. @MegaTJP pic.twitter.com/u5TIoXrsCH
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) June 21, 2018
– Brie & Nikki Bella recently sent some time at the gym together…