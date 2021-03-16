Kevin’s NJPW New Japan Cup 3.16.21 Review  

NJPW New Japan Cup

March 16th, 2021 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan



I believe we’re wrapping up the second round today with the most interesting match on paper between Jay White and Hiroshi Tanahashi. By the way, I had it wrong and thought we were already in the quarterfinals. Oops.

New Japan Cup Second Round: David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI

Put this one under matches I never thought I’d see but am oddly pumped for. Finlay is someone I like and YOSHI-HASHI can go at times. They’ve actually met before, with Tacos beating a Young Lion Finlay on a G1 show in 2016. You might not expect this to work but it did. I think it’s the fact that these are two guys who are just really scrappy. HASHI is always fighting for respect, while Finlay has never had the chance to shine in a spot like this. That allowed them to put on an impressive match where you got the sense that both were desperate for a big win. It was an even battle, with neither man gaining a clear advantage. I appreciated that because it was different from the typical control segments. The closing stretch was a blast, with Finlay avoiding Karma and winning with the Acid Drop after 13:12. Hell yeah. They told their story, didn’t overstay their welcome, and had a hard fought match. [***½]

New Japan Cup Second Round: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White

Jay holds a 3-2 advantage in their history. Tanahashi won at Wrestle Kingdom 12 (***¼) and King of Pro Wrestling 2018 (***), while White won at the G1 28 (***¾), Best of the Super Juniors Finals (****¼), and New Beginning in Osaka 2019 (****), where Jay won the IWGP Heavyweight Title. As always, Jay works so well because his character stuff is on point and it stands out in a company that sometimes seems determined to just try and get the highest star ratings. It seemed like Tanahashi wanted to wrestle but Jay would find ways to subvert that. He’d pull hair or go outside and terrorize some Young Lions. Both men went after the legs, with several dragon screws sprinkled in throughout this. Gedo even got hit with one. Tanahashi used it to set up the cloverleaf though Jay survived. White used an eye rake for an upper hand in the closing stretch. That eventually led to the Blade Runner, giving him the win after a great 19:54. I loved that that stayed just under 20 minutes. They made every minute count and had a great match, though it wasn’t as good as their best. [****]