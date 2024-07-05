Kid Lykos II Reflects On Being Part of PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16

Kid Lykos II was part of the PROGRESS Super Strong Style 16 tournament, and he recently talked about competing in the tournement. Lykos II competed in the quarterfinals of the tournament and lost to Luke Jacobs. He spoke with the promotion for a new interview, and you can see highlights below:

On being part of the tournament: “Wrestling in strong style felt like a huge accomplishment. But not making the finals didn’t feel like that. I’m proud of my performance and couldn’t be any more thankful for all the support that was shown to me, but I’m also disappointed.”

ON if Jacobs’ attack of Kid Lykos on night one affected his mindset in the match: “I was told my best friend was jumped by someone who I considered to be one of my best friends. That’s enough to mess with anyone’s head. I went into that match motivated to take Luke out of that tournament and try to knock some sense into him but ultimately failed.”