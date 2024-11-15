Kid Lykos Says He Learned a Lot About Himself As a Performer On US Tour

Kid Lykos and Kid Lykos II toured the US last month, and the original Lykos talked about how much he learned from the experience. The duo competed in DPW, Glory Pro and more in october, and Lykos spoke about the experience in an interview with Fightful’s Corey Brennan.

“I guess the main takeaway was British wrestling and American wrestling are very different, which isn’t a bad thing at all,” Lykos said. “It’s a really interesting thing to go there and adapt to the audiences and the wrestlers there and apply our British style to that type of audience and see how it works and see how it plays out.”

He continued, “So it was fun to just develop and do something different because it’s such a departure from our scene. So it was very fun to go out there and try new things and learn more about myself as a wrestler.”

Lykos will battle Trent Seven on Saturday at Burning Heart Pro Wrestling’s event in Wolverhampton.