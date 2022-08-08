wrestling / News
Kidd Bandit Assists Talent From Wrestle Queerdom After Multiple Claims Of Nonpayment
On Saturday, Wrestle Queerdom was hosted by TransGraps in New Hampshire, billing the event as the very first All-Transgender/Nonbinary/Gender Nonconforming wrestling event in North America. This was seen as a landmark event for the community, but later that afternoon talent began making multiple claims of not being paid for their appearances (via Fightful).
Cameron Saturn, Kota Holiday, Candy Lee, and Aiden Von Engeland weighed in on Twitter regarding the situation as well as detailing some of the interactions and problems during the event. Kidd Bandit offered to assist those who were not paid, and later tweeted an update to the fanbase that the majority of talent eventually did receive compensation. They also provided a statement regarding the event and the organizer.
If I don’t get paid next week I’ll write up a think piece
— candylee (@CandidlyCandy_) August 7, 2022
As the third person in this car load for the entire time, co-sign. This has been a mess of broken promises after broken promises https://t.co/CY0GweAFJb
— -KH💜 (@KotaHolliday) August 7, 2022
I was planning on hearing back from a few more talent before sharing this but things are already getting out so here is things from my perspective
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/OINAXAGaF6
— (he/him) AIDEN VE 🇬🇧 in 🇺🇸 (@aiden_v_e) August 7, 2022
Hi fellow WQ talent. I’m covering everybody who’s not taken care of yet today including flights and stuff.
I have the funds currently. Pls get with @aiden_v_e to make sure you’re covered. You will get paid and have transportation handled today.
— KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 7, 2022
WQ weekend – a thread.
After a grueling ordeal, we accomplished the goal! Most talent that needed to be taken care of has been handled. (That sounds so ominous out of context)
But we can breath a sigh of relief that almost everyone that needed the $ got paid accordingly.
— KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 8, 2022
The show itself was important for many. Big huge shoutout to @aiden_v_e and their big coming out moment. 🏳️⚧️
He also spent his first day as a trans man working diligently with their partner @SIDNEYGAIJIN to care for the needs of everybody in the show.
— KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 8, 2022
The show had to be good. It needed to happen and unfortunately there were things Sally did before and after the show that will ultimately muddy the legacy of the event. There are no excuses. I personally don’t think it was borne out of malice but you can’t sugarcoat the outcome.
— KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 8, 2022
I just wanted to throw my thoughts out there. This shouldn’t be controversy. In a roundabout way, it’s an allegory for our journeys. It’s not gonna be easy. It’s not gonna be perfect and it will be riddled with mistake but it is still worth it.
It’s still so important.
— KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 8, 2022
I don’t know the future. I don’t know if I’ll get my money back (at that point pls donate to me)
I do know that WQ was for the people that needed it. It’s legacy should be that fans shouldn’t have to hunt down for representation and talent shouldn’t have to hide who they are.
— KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara Are Now Married, Nikki ASH Was One Of The Bridesmaids (Pics)
- Ken Anderson On His Experience Training Gable Steveson, Why He Thinks Steveson Will Be Great In WWE
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Possibly ‘Recasting’ T-Bar in New Role
- Mick Foley On Chamber Of Horrors Match At WCW Halloween Havoc 1991, His Memories Of The Match