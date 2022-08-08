wrestling / News

Kidd Bandit Assists Talent From Wrestle Queerdom After Multiple Claims Of Nonpayment

August 8, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Dean Alexander Kidd Bandit AEW Dark Image Credit: AEW

On Saturday, Wrestle Queerdom was hosted by TransGraps in New Hampshire, billing the event as the very first All-Transgender/Nonbinary/Gender Nonconforming wrestling event in North America. This was seen as a landmark event for the community, but later that afternoon talent began making multiple claims of not being paid for their appearances (via Fightful).

Cameron Saturn, Kota Holiday, Candy Lee, and Aiden Von Engeland weighed in on Twitter regarding the situation as well as detailing some of the interactions and problems during the event. Kidd Bandit offered to assist those who were not paid, and later tweeted an update to the fanbase that the majority of talent eventually did receive compensation. They also provided a statement regarding the event and the organizer.

