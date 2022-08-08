Kidd Bandit Assists Talent From Wrestle Queerdom After Multiple Claims Of Nonpayment

On Saturday, Wrestle Queerdom was hosted by TransGraps in New Hampshire, billing the event as the very first All-Transgender/Nonbinary/Gender Nonconforming wrestling event in North America. This was seen as a landmark event for the community, but later that afternoon talent began making multiple claims of not being paid for their appearances (via Fightful).

Cameron Saturn, Kota Holiday, Candy Lee, and Aiden Von Engeland weighed in on Twitter regarding the situation as well as detailing some of the interactions and problems during the event. Kidd Bandit offered to assist those who were not paid, and later tweeted an update to the fanbase that the majority of talent eventually did receive compensation. They also provided a statement regarding the event and the organizer.

If I don’t get paid next week I’ll write up a think piece — candylee (@CandidlyCandy_) August 7, 2022

As the third person in this car load for the entire time, co-sign. This has been a mess of broken promises after broken promises https://t.co/CY0GweAFJb — -KH💜 (@KotaHolliday) August 7, 2022

I was planning on hearing back from a few more talent before sharing this but things are already getting out so here is things from my perspective

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/OINAXAGaF6 — (he/him) AIDEN VE 🇬🇧 in 🇺🇸 (@aiden_v_e) August 7, 2022

Hi fellow WQ talent. I’m covering everybody who’s not taken care of yet today including flights and stuff. I have the funds currently. Pls get with @aiden_v_e to make sure you’re covered. You will get paid and have transportation handled today. — KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 7, 2022

WQ weekend – a thread. After a grueling ordeal, we accomplished the goal! Most talent that needed to be taken care of has been handled. (That sounds so ominous out of context) But we can breath a sigh of relief that almost everyone that needed the $ got paid accordingly. — KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 8, 2022

The show itself was important for many. Big huge shoutout to @aiden_v_e and their big coming out moment. 🏳️‍⚧️ He also spent his first day as a trans man working diligently with their partner @SIDNEYGAIJIN to care for the needs of everybody in the show. — KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 8, 2022

The show had to be good. It needed to happen and unfortunately there were things Sally did before and after the show that will ultimately muddy the legacy of the event. There are no excuses. I personally don’t think it was borne out of malice but you can’t sugarcoat the outcome. — KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 8, 2022

I just wanted to throw my thoughts out there. This shouldn’t be controversy. In a roundabout way, it’s an allegory for our journeys. It’s not gonna be easy. It’s not gonna be perfect and it will be riddled with mistake but it is still worth it. It’s still so important. — KIDD BANDIT (@kiddbanditpro) August 8, 2022