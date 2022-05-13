Killer Kross & Scarlett On Why They Didn’t End Up Appearing at ROH Supercard of Honor

Killer Kross and Scarlett were originally booked for ROH Supercard of Honor but didn’t end up appearing, and the two discussed how that all went down. Kross and Scarlett spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting their appearances at The Wrestling Showcase and talked about how Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH led to them ultiumately appearing at the PPV. You can check out some highlights below:

Kross on initially being set for Supercard of Honor: “This is chronologically how it sort of happened. So, I am going to a jiu-jitsu class in Orlando, it’s Daniel Gracie’s, I attend a school there, I go there all the time. Someone in the school had brought it to my attention that the company was interested in bringing us both on board, so I said, ‘okay, cool.’ Right around the exact same time, somebody else in the school told me that New Japan was interested in having me on board.

“So, I was like, this is incredible, these literally both came in the same day. Immediately I began a correspondence with both parties. Basically, we were told that they’d be interested in having the both of us for the Supercard. So, basically, the correspondent, I don’t want to throw their name out there. I don’t know if they want it out there. But this is the person to be talking to, by the way, out of all the people you would be talking to, would be the person. So, they said, ‘do you have this date free?’ I said, ‘for this, yes, I absolutely do,’ it was a no-brainer, we were basically just working out a number.”

Kross on not appearing at the show: “Then there was radio silence, I was like, ‘okay, there’s probably a lot of moving parts, I am not going to suffocate this person.'”

Scarlett on what happened: “They said, ‘we need a final approval from the people who write the checks with big number talents.’ Because they said our number was fine, they’ve just got to get final approval for anybody who is big money talent.”

Kross on the purchase of ROH: “I was like, ‘I don’t know how we’re going to keep this quiet,’ we were really pumped about this, it’s going to be awesome. She might be able to revisit some stuff from Ring Of Honor that she previously did. We can do something new, so, all of these ideas are coming to light. Then it was announced on TV that Tony Khan had bought Ring Of Honor. So, I hit my correspondent back, and I was like, ‘what the f*ck is going on here?’

“He’s like, ‘I have no idea,’ and then a little bit of time went on, and then we began to find out through my other friends in the company, who didn’t even know. Because we were fading them too, not like we thought they’d maliciously stooge it off, we just didn’t want it to leak. We are very old school, we don’t tell anybody what is going on. So, what happened was everybody lost their jobs, or they were out of jobs. They didn’t have work anymore at Ring Of Honor.”

Kross on not ultimately appearing at the show: “At that point, on a humane level, there was no way I could continue talking to this person. I felt bad for that person on the phone. Like, here is this person that was offering us work, and then they’re not there anymore. My heart was broken for them, I was like, I don’t think this is something, just on a human level, that we should continue pursuing. I guess, that’s just basically what happened, it was kind of like sad actually. I felt bad, I didn’t pursue it beyond that.”