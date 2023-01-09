KiLynn King On The Best Advice Bully Ray Gave Her During Training

In an interview with the Putting You Over podcast (via Wrestling Inc), KiLynn King spoke about the best wrestling advice she got from Bully Ray during her training. She trained at the Team 3D Academy. Here are highlights:

On advice she got from Bully Ray: “He kind of gave it to me after I was already at his school, so it didn’t really matter, but one of the best [pieces of] advice I’ve heard him say out loud to me or other people [is this]: Find a school that is run by people who were successful in this business and people who have produced the successful people in this business. There are a lot of wrestling schools out there who just want to open a school or say that they run a wrestling school, and they train you for like two seconds and then throw you out to the wolves. It’s a crappy system, and unfortunately, there’s a lot of it out there, but it’s so true: You have to find a school that is run by somebody who has done legitimate stuff in this business, no matter what company it is, but they found success. They expanded their name and their brand and they’ve shown people ‘Hey, I know how to be successful and I know how to make money, and of course, I know how to wrestle.’ And not only that, but they can take what they’ve done with themselves and expand it upon others.”

On Bully Ray trying to prevent people from going through what he did: “I remember he told us he went through the experience where he would go to places to train, and they would just take his money and rip him off,” she recalled. “And that’s why he wanted to make sure that when he opened his school with D-Von, that would not be the experience they left with their students. That they would get in-depth training and really understand the physicality of the business and the mental part of the business. And we got just that at our school.”