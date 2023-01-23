KiLynn King Plans To Work More With NJPW and STARDOM This Year

In an interview with Fightful, KiLynn King spoke about all the companies she’s worked for recently and her plans to return to NJPW and STARDOM. Here are highlights:

On working with multiple companies in recent months: “It’s the best because there’s always that crazy feeling in your brain when you start to back away from one place, you’re like, ‘Am I making the right choice? Is work going to come?’ There was a month period where I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ Then, thankfully, one booking happened and they all just took off. Yeah, I’ve been working a lot with NWA, I got to return to AEW and have that really cool two week, back- to-back moment. Then New Japan just happened recently. I got to wrestle Mayu Iwatani. Debut with STARDOM and New Japan with immediately a title match, I was like, ‘That’s really frickin’ cool,’ and actually I’m going to be returning [to] work with them next year.”

On getting a title match in STARDOM in her first match: “It not only shows you—yes, I’m getting work—but when they give you the first time off a match of that caliber, you’re like, ‘Okay, my work and my work ethic speaks for itself because they’re trusting me with round one of booking you to have that kind of match,’ and that says a lot. That makes me feel good. That’s one of those things, I think I said this to you last time, I just put my head down and I just keep working, keep hoping that it’s paying off. So when I have moments like that, it’s like, ‘Okay, it’s paying off. It’s working.”

On her return to AEW last year: “Oh, it was great. It was like a little family reunion. I’ve been doing a lot of work with NWA. I think they weren’t sure if I was still a free agent. So I got a text just saying, ‘Hey, are you available?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘Okay, cool. We want to book you on Dynamite against Toni.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, okay. Yeah. Let’s do that.’ Yeah, it was so great. I got to see Jerry Lynn, Billy, bunch of the girls backstage. I got to see [Kris Statlander] and she just got hurt, so I was like, ‘I need to see her. I need to give her a big ol’ hug.’ It was like not missing a beat, you know what I’m saying? Coming back after, technically, it’d been four or five months and as soon as I walked backstage, it was like I never left. People were just so happy to see me and I was happy to see them.”