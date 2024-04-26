wrestling / News
Knockouts Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s TNA Impact
TNA has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube:
* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita
* TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel
* Joe Hendry apologizes to AJ Francis & Rich Swann
Fraud has thrown the Ballot Box Battle into chaos, but also paved the way for an explosive showdown between @TheTreyMiguel and @The_Ace_Austin NEXT WEEK to determine the #1 Contender for the X Division Championship! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/lYHrtgNrc3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 26, 2024
.@AJFrancis410, Rich Swann, and rap legend @BunBTrillOG are IN THE HOUSE Meanwhile, @joehendry announces he will deliver an apology to Fir$t Cla$$ NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/4GNe2xWfyU
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 26, 2024
