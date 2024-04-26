wrestling / News

Knockouts Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s TNA Impact

April 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jordynne Grace TNA Impact 3-21-24 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced a Knockouts Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube:

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita
* TNA X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel
* Joe Hendry apologizes to AJ Francis & Rich Swann

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading