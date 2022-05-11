Kofi Kingston Recalls Vince McMahon’s Original Pitch For The New Day, Their Response To Him

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Kofi Kingston discussed Vince McMahon’s original pitch for The New Day, their response to him, much more. You can read his comments below.

Kofi Kingston on showing a different side of his character with The New Day: “When I got to drop the accent, it was definitely a lot more me, because just to be able to have a conversation on television or in an interview was very liberating. I didn’t feel 100 percent comfortable. But with E and Woods, all the fun you see us having is genuine. It’s real. Like, we’re out there literally just trying to pop ourselves and everyone just happens to be there watching and enjoying it. So yeah, we got a lot of free reign as the New Day as time went along and we got to make it our own. We got to really just do whatever we wanted. We had carte blanche, we could do whatever we wanted, and we could show our personalities. So a lot of the things that we would say and do in the car rides, we just brought that into the ring and amplified it. So yeah, it was probably the best thing that has ever happened to me in my career as far as being able to show personality and have the fun that you’re supposed to have in this business.”

On Vince McMahon’s original pitch for The New Day and their response to him: “When we were given the gimmick of positivity preaching preachers, I’ll never forget it. We had been going back and forth with Vince about what we wanted to be. We wanted to be some guys who were not pleased with our positions in the company. He’s like, ‘Okay, well, how about you guys be preachers and you guys come out here and there’s gospel music.’ We’re just sitting there and we know that the people are going to reject this idea because nobody comes to WWE to go to church. But this is what he wanted us to do. We told him, ‘Whatever you give us, we’ll make it succeed because of our chemistry. We believe in it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I’m going to put that to the test. You guys are going be positivity preaching preachers. Go get it over.’ We’re just like, alright, this is our chance, and we supported each other. There were a lot of people who took a big dump on our aspirations. They didn’t believe in us. They made fun of us when we were just trying to get over. But now you fast forward, and those same people have come back around, and they admitted that they were wrong. Not that we do it to prove people wrong, but we proved them wrong.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.