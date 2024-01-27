wrestling / News
Kofi Kingston Wants to See Young Bucks Appear at WWE Royal Rumble
In an interview with The Angle Podcast (via Fightful), The New Day was asked about which surprise entrants they’d like to see in the Royal Rumble, and Kofi Kingston picked the Young Bucks.
He said: “Secret entrant? I’m going to give a cop out answer here, there are so many possibilities. We’ve always wanted to have matches with the Young Bucks. We’ve said that before. We say it all the time. They opened the door, then let Mickie James come here from TNA. Not me. I can talk about it. Y’all keep the Forbidden Door open, you didn’t shut it. I’m gonna come through and peek and see.”
Xavier Woods added: “If they’re coming from TNA, I just want to say, I may have been the first to jump ship from over there. I’m just saying. I started the fire. Then we played Street Fighter against the Young Bucks.“
