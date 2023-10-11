Konnan Was Going To Bring Bryan Danielson To Mexico Before Broken Arm At Forbidden Door II

Konnan says that Bryan Danielson had agreed to work a show in Mexico before he broken his arm at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023. Danielson suffered the broken arm at the June PPV, and Konnan said on Keepin’ It 100 that he had spoken with the AEW star, who had agreed to work a match in Mexico. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On planning to bring Danielson to Mexico: “I talked to Bryan because we brought him once a long time ago, maybe 12 years ago. I saw him in AEW and I asked him if he wanted to do something in Mexico and he said yeah, I brought up a couple of people.”

On not talking to him since the injury: “So, we never talked. So, I gotta talk to him again.”